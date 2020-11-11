Rites set for Norfolk realtor

HUMPHREY — Services for longtime Northeast Nebraska realtor and auctioneer, Tom Haiar, 63, of Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Wayne Pavela will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Friday at the church. Masks are required. Health guidelines will be followed.
He died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Tom was born to Joe and Sally Haiar on June 28, 1957. Tom grew up on a farm between Humphrey and Madison and attended Humphrey St. Francis, graduating in 1975.
Tom played football, basketball and track all four years in high school and was named a High School All-American.
Tom went to Northeast Community College to play basketball and studied to be an accountant. He loved to work with numbers. After a year of college, having the farming background, he decided to work at the Norfolk Livestock Market from 1976 to 1984.
Tom went to auctioneer school in 1980 and went on to get his real estate license in August 1982.
Tom worked for Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors from 1982 to 1990, then worked for ReMax Associates from 1990 to 2007. He then decided to open his own office with two realtors. In 2009, Tom purchased the Century 21 Real Estate franchise and sold that in 2019. He then opened his current office, the Real Estate Professional Group, in 2019.
Tom loved watching sports, playing basketball whenever he could, traveling, dancing, playing cards and listening to rock music. He always tried to be good to all people, no matter how he was treated.
He is survived by Luz Janzen and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sally Haiar.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to the Gass Haney Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.