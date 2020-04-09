Rites set for longtime state senator

NORFOLK — Services for former longtime State Sen. Richard P. Peterson, 91, Norfolk, will be conducted. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, they will be private. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
He died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Born Dec. 3, 1928, on a farm near Meadow Grove, he was the son of Milo and Opal Peterson. In 1944, his parents bought the farm where he lived to this day. He graduated from Madison High School and then was married to Kathryn “Kay” Kuhl on May 7, 1950, for 64 years. Farming and beekeeping were his livelihood in supporting his family.
Richard was active in the community and served on the school board for Enola School and Trinity Lutheran in Madison. He served in several positions for Trinity Lutheran Church-Madison and was president of the Madison Chamber of Commerce.
His political career started when he was elected as a State Senator and served for three terms from 1980 to 1992.
Several of his accomplishments were getting funds to open a ward at the Regional Center. He also acquired funding to outfit the Nebraska State Patrol with new mobile radios. He helped get the Fire Training Center in Norfolk built and introduced a bill that allowed Northeast Community College to buy the Regional Center property. Richard also served on the Mental Health Review Board for 20 years.
He was a delegate to the GOP National Convention in 1980 and 1984. Several interesting items about Richard that most people do not know: He was a Nebraska Football season ticket holder for over 55 years; his love and skill in baseball allowed him to attend the Roger Hornsby Baseball Camp in Hot Springs, Ark., in 1949 and was offered a minor league baseball contract; he designed and paid for four different billboards located around Norfolk that have Christian and patriotic messages because that was near to his heart; he killed three 6-foot long rattlesnakes in Southern Texas; he trapped raccoons and skunks in his youth; he worked in the money room at Madison Downs Racetrack; he was a part-time bailiff for the Madison County Court; and he was always very supportive of Lutheran High Northeast due to the importance of a Christian education.
Richard is survived by his five children: sons Mike (Donna) Peterson of Volga, S.D., Richard (Constance) Peterson of Nashville, Tenn.; daughters Sandy (Larry) Harvey of Lincoln, Karen (Robert) Kahler of Aurora, Colo., and Julie (Scott) Fisher of Grand Island; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Richard's choice of memorial is Canine Companions for Independence (service dogs). A donation can be made by mail, phone and/or online. The telephone number is 866-224-3647; mailing address is Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446 (please make checks payable to Canine Companions for Independence); or online at cci.org. Also, memorials can be sent to the family at this address: Richard Peterson Memorial, 3231 Sherman Place, Lincoln, NE 68506.
His Christian faith and love of the Lord has led him to heaven to be with his precious wife, Kay.
