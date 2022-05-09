Norfolk lost a local music legend over the weekend.
James R. “Jim” Casey died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Family members made the announcement on social media late Saturday evening: “Our family is saddened by the sudden loss of our dad, Jim Casey. We are at peace and comforted knowing that he lived his life to the fullest and then some. He was solid in his faith.”
An outpouring of sympathy by friends and fans soon followed.
Casey was born and raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School.
A career musician and songwriter, Casey began his early days in the industry as a member of the Smoke Ring, a band that landed an appearance on the iconic TV show “American Bandstand” after the release of its hit single “No, Not Much.”
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the appearance in 2019, Casey told the Daily News, “Of course we were star-struck upon meeting Dick Clark. He was young and handsome, and here we are in Hollywood. We had no idea what lay in store for us, but it was the biggest thing a young musician could hope for — ‘American Bandstand.’ ”
Casey pursued songwriting and production as a career in Nashville, working with other industry greats. In 2015, he released “Kingston Springs Suite,” an album co-written and recorded with fellow songwriter Vince Matthews. The work was supported by Johnny Cash and produced by Shel Silverstein, Kris Kristofferson and “Cowboy Jack Clement” but went unreleased for more than 40 years after being derailed in the spring of 1973.
The 12-track project led Casey to an appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2015. The appearance — called “God Save Kingston Springs Suite! Cash, Kris, Cowboy, Shel and the Great Train Wreck of 1973” — was part of an exhibit called “Dylan, Cash and The Nashville Cats: A New Music City.”
Casey could often be found working with his son, Matt, doing professional-grade multi-track recording at Casey Audio Tracks studio in Norfolk.
In an editorial piece he penned in 2012, Casey expressed gratitude for Norfolk and having the opportunity to grow up in such a creative atmosphere.
“In my travels around the country, I realized that not every musician had such a fairy-tale town to grow up in,” he wrote.
A longtime champion of the local music scene, Casey was instrumental in setting in motion a reunion of Norfolk bands and establishing Nebraska Rocks and the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame — which celebrates the talent and diversity of Nebraska and Norfolk music — in 1994.
His efforts later helped establish a permanent “Nebraska Rocks” exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk, as well as a nonprofit group to help build the exhibit and complete the list of honorees in the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame.
At the time, Casey had said he had hoped the exhibit would help enable the hall of fame to showcase more new artists from the surrounding areas with live performances.
“I want those younger than me to know what they are inheriting and how good it can be.”
Services for Casey are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.