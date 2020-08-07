WISNER — The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s risk dials for COVID-19 remain at yellow, or moderate, for the week.
The data for these dials is based on information from Tuesday one week through Monday the next. By doing it that way, health officials have Tuesday to analyze the data, Wednesday to get it to the schools so they can plan their upcoming week and then Thursday it goes live on the health department district’s website and social media.
Overall, in the four-county area, there have been 590 cases, 458 recoveries and six deaths, as of Thursday afternoon. By county, Madison had recorded 458 cases, 380 recoveries and six deaths; Cuming had 65 cases and 37 recoveries; Burt had 32 cases and 15 recoveries; and Stanton had 35 cases and 26 recoveries.
In O’Neill, the North Central District Health Department has been made aware of five additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said two cases in Boyd County are due to community spread and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. Two additional cases in the county are due to direct contact with a confirmed case, and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.
One case in Pierce County is due to direct contact with a confirmed case, and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine.
The total case count as of Thursday at 3 p.m. for the district is 100, 79 recoveries and one death.
By county, the numbers are as follows: Antelope: 19 cases, 16 recoveries, one death; Boyd: Five cases, one recovery; Brown: No cases; Cherry: Five cases, three recoveries; Holt: 13 cases, nine recoveries; Keya Paha: No cases; Knox: 36 cases, 31 recoveries; Pierce: 19 cases, 17 recoveries; Rock: Three cases, two recoveries.