The seventh annual Ride to Break the Silence will begin on Friday, June 2, and run through Saturday, June 3, at Sportsman Bar in Niobrara. Those attending can expect to see live music by country performers, ticket raffles and a barbecue feed on the itinerary.
Initiated in 2016, the event aims to build support for suicide prevention, awareness, and survivor aftercare among veterans, military members and their families through eating and dancing. All proceeds from this event will benefit the local H.E.A.R.T. program.
On Friday, June 2, the free-will donation barbecue feed, silent auction, ticket raffles and the early bird poker run will begin simultaneously at 5 p.m. Registration for the poker run will begin earlier at noon at Ohiya Casino, preceding a live music performance by Chelsey Dee & Company at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s lineup follows a similar structure. The poker run registration and free-will donation breakfast feed will start the morning off at 9. Later on at 5 p.m., the free-will donation barbecue feed will commence as the silent auction and drawings will end at 7 p.m. Live music by Tim Zach is expected to follow at 8:30 p.m.
Questions may be directed to Michael Henry at 402-302-8787 or ridetobreakthesilence@gmail.com.