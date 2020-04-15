LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts promised Tuesday to “do what’s best” for Nebraska in relaxing social distancing restrictions, regardless of what President Donald Trump may say.
But, at his daily briefing, the Republican governor sought to emphasize the collaboration between his administration and the federal government on responses to the coronavirus epidemic. He said they have worked together throughout the outbreak.
“There are people out there who are trying to drive a wedge between the president, governors, public health officials,” Ricketts said. “Let’s not get caught up in that Washington, D.C.-type gotcha politics.
“Let’s focus on the task at hand, which is managing the pandemic we have here in the state. That’s what my team and I are focused on.”
Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to lift restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
His assertion drew immediate pushback from some governors, including New York’s Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who cited the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and states’ rights. Several GOP lawmakers also criticized Trump’s claim.
Trump then called out the Democratic governors in a Tuesday tweet, saying that “Mutiny on the Bounty” was his one of his favorite movies and that “a good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!”
Ricketts steered clear of any criticism of the president, saying his only focus is on keeping coronavirus patients from overwhelming the health care system in Nebraska. He said he expects to reopen the state gradually and does not have any specific plans yet.
On Friday, the governor announced a push for Nebraskans to stay home through the end of April, except for essential errands. He called for people to avoid social gatherings.