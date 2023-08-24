A crowd of close to 50 supporters braved high temperatures to attend a campaign rally for U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday in Norfolk. Ricketts made stop at the Karl Stefan Hangar at the Norfolk Regional Airport as part of his one-day campaign kickoff tour of four cities across the state. Ricketts also made stops in North Platte, Kearney and Omaha.
Introducing Ricketts was state Sen. Robert Dover, who said that while he was proud of the success of this year’s historic legislative session in Nebraska, the accomplishments were due to the hard work of the former governor.
“This could never have been accomplished without Pete Ricketts and his previous eight years of preparation and planning,” Dover said. “I want to thank Pete for setting the table for us and for letting us finish the job that you started.”
Dover listed school funding, property and income tax reductions and legislation on environmental and social issues as the major accomplishments for this year’s Unicameral session.
Following Dover, Ricketts addressed the crowd, saying that when it comes to traditional values in the nation, Nebraska is leading the way.
“Nebraska is what America is supposed to be,” Ricketts said. “We demonstrate those values our founders held dear. We do it right here in Nebraska.”
Ricketts said it’s the courage, grit and resilience of Nebraskans that set the state apart.
“We appreciate faith and freedom, and we will sacrifice for the important things in our lives,” Ricketts said. “That’s what our founders did.”
During his speech, Ricketts explained some of the initiatives that he would carry into his next term in office, which include passage of the SNAP Next Step Act and the Flex Fuel Fairness Act. He said there are also daunting issues facing the nation that he intends to be involved in addressing.
Southern border security, illegal sales and use of fentanyl and inflation are among the critical problems that Ricketts sees facing the nation, problems that he said President Joe Biden had failed to solve for the American people.
In speaking on the crisis at the southern border, Ricketts said the Biden administration had lost touch with the problem and any potential solutions.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and the Biden administration, frankly, has abdicated its responsibility at the southern border,” Ricketts said. “The legislative branch has to step up when the executive branch has dropped the ball.”
Following his speech, Ricketts spoke to reporters and spent time with supporters who wished him well and asked more in-depth questions about issues hitting a little bit closer to home in the state.
Ricketts first ran for the U.S. Senate in 2006, losing that bid to incumbent Ben Nelson. Following a successful eight-year stint as governor of Nebraska, Ricketts was appointed to the Senate by newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen in January.
Ricketts is part owner of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, and his father, Joe, was founder of TD Ameritrade in Omaha.