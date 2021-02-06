Nebraska is expected to see an increase in vaccination shipments beginning next week from pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company Moderna.
By the end of February, the state also may begin receiving shipments from Johnson & Johnson, which applied for emergency authorization to the FDA, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a Friday press briefing.
In a phone call Thursday with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Ricketts was told that the weekly number of doses Nebraska is set to receive will begin to increase later this month. That number is expected to rise again as the calendar flips to March, he said.
Angie Ling, incident commander for the state, said beginning next week, the state is expected to receive 11,700 Pfizer doses and 17,000 Moderna doses per week for three weeks.
“We’re going to see vaccination numbers increase; we’re encouraged by the movement,” Ling said.
As of Friday morning, Nebraska had received 300,400 COVID-19 vaccinations — 221,342 of which had been administered.
After receiving first doses, vaccine recipients are supposed to return for a second dose 21 to 28 days later, but the state is seeing a lag in people receiving second doses, Ling said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that second doses may be received as many as 42 days after first doses, she said, but numbers show that more than 6,000 Nebraskans eligible for second doses have not yet done so.
“We want everyone to come back and receive a second dose. Two doses are necessary for peak effectiveness,” Ling said.
Ling also announced that Nebraska will be joining a retail pharmacy vaccine program next week — which will consist of additional doses beyond the state's regular allocation. The program will start with select Walmarts and locally owned pharmacies.
The state is still awaiting details as to how the retail pharmacy program will work, Ling said, but vaccines under this program are expected to be administered at the designated retail pharmacies instead of other vaccination sites.
The retail pharmacy program is separate from a long-term care federal pharmacy program that involves CVS, Walgreens and community pharmacies designated for long-term care and independent living facilities.
Ricketts said the state still expects it will take a few months to vaccinate the 65-plus population. There are about 500,000 Nebraskans in that age group, 400,000 of whom may want the vaccine, he said.
In addition to vaccination updates, the governor provided updates on COVID hospitalizations in the state. As of Friday morning there were 285 active hospitalizations, with 31% of staffed hospital beds, 35% ICU beds and 80% of ventilators available.
Ricketts announced Nebraska’s transition from “blue” to the “green” phase of Nebraska’s COVID-19 response plan last week after the seven-day rolling average of staffed hospital beds dipped under 10%.
The plan links restrictions in the directed health measures to the percentage of staffed Nebraska hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, he said. The current directed health measures will be in place until Feb. 28.
The governor hosted Friday’s briefing over Zoom after coming into close contact with a positive case last Sunday. Ricketts has tested negative twice this week and will be finished quarantining on Sunday, he said.