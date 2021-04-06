Only $2.4 million has been requested from the state’s supply of $200 million in emergency aid for Nebraska tenants and landlords.
During a Monday conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials encouraged people who experienced hardship during the pandemic to take advantage of the available assistance for rent, utilities and housing expenses.
While the program opened in late February, the state still has millions more to distribute as the August application deadline approaches, said Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.
“The most important thing I would like to emphasize is that the program does help with future rent of three-month increments (with a) 12-month total assistance limit,” Harner said.
Tenants also may apply for funds to help with back rent from April 1, 2020, until November of this year, as well as utility bills including gas, water, sewage and broadband Internet.
The state is distributing $158 million of the CARES Act funds to all counties besides Douglas and Lancaster. The remaining $42 million will be distributed in separate programs and websites for both Douglas and Lancaster counties.
Omaha’s online application opened Monday and Douglas County’s is scheduled to open in mid-April, Harner said.
Northeast Nebraska residents may apply for funds through the state’s program at coronavirus.nebraska.gov.
“The key to a successful application is to have the necessary documents available when you start the application,” Harner said.
Tenants will need a copy of their lease. All applicants will have to prove their household income is less than 80% of their county’s median income and that the pandemic caused a financial impact. People may prove the requirements by using such documents as W-2 forms, payroll stubs and tax returns.
When a tenant is approved, payment will be made directly to the landlord or the utility. Tenants must still be living on the property for which they are requesting assistance.
Ricketts also touched on the subject of COVID-19 vaccinations during Monday’s conference.
He said COVID-19 hospitalizations increased last week for the first time in 18 weeks. Nebraska’s positivity rate also climbed past 5% for the first time in eight weeks.
Besides maintaining pandemic protocols, Ricketts also stressed the need for equity in vaccinations around the state.
“Here in Nebraska, we can see the Hispanic population has been getting hospitalized (from COVID-19) at a rate of roughly twice what we would expect,” he said.
Josie Rodriguez, the administrator for the state’s Office of Health Disparities and Health Equity, said it’s crucial that Latinos and Hispanics in Nebraska get vaccinated.
Rodriguez said according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hispanics are 2.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
The state is partnering with several multicultural organizations to help spread the word about vaccine information. Advertising has been offered in different languages through televised broadcasts and town halls.
Rodriguez also assured that the vaccine is available for anyone, no matter documentation or citizenship status. Ricketts said citizenship isn’t asked for when people get vaccinated.
“A lot of people have felt isolated,” Rodriguez said. “But we’re thankful there is a light at the end of the tunnel — which is vaccines.”