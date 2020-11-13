During a Thursday press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his plans to implement a new group of statewide directed health measures if hospital capacity declines due to COVID-19 patients.
About 20% of Nebraska’s staffed hospital beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, which is about 905 people, putting the state in the “orange” risk level. Hospitalization numbers have been rising on average by 25 people per day.
If the state reaches a hospital capacity of 25%, or about 1,170 people, new restrictions on gatherings, bars, restaurants, gyms, salons and other businesses will be implemented as the state will be in the “red” risk level.
The state’s ICU beds are also at 27% capacity and ventilators are at 70% capacity. Ricketts said ventilators aren’t the issue, but instead bed space is the biggest concern.
Ricketts announced the only directed health measure that will go into effect Monday will be a restriction on elective surgeries. Any inpatient surgery that can be delayed for more than four weeks will be prohibited. Outpatient surgeries are still allowed.
If the state would slip into the red category, indoor gatherings — including informal parties such as family Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations — will be limited to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people.
“We are asking Nebraskans to not only follow the rules in public, but to follow the rules in informal gatherings as well,” Ricketts said. “Our hospitals are in serious condition right now and we do need all Nebraskans to step up. These DHMs are something we have been talking about now for the past seven months.”
Only licensed restaurants would be allowed to have dine-in service and all public facing staff members would be required to wear masks. Bars would be delivery or carry-out only.
Youth extracurricular activities would be prohibited below the high school level. Wedding receptions and funeral services would also be limited to 10 people.
Ricketts said if the directed health measures in the red level don’t have the effect the state needs, more restrictions could be implemented.
“We want to remind people to follow these restrictions so we can slow the spread of the virus to preserve hospital capacity,” Ricketts said.
During the conference question session, a reporter asked Ricketts why local health departments can’t issue their own directed health measures.
“We are working in cooperation with local health departments and frankly, the cases we’re seeing rising are across the state, not just one locality, which is different from the spring,” he said. “What we are seeing right now is broad-based across the state, that's why statewide is more appropriate.”
When asked why counties or public health directors can’t issue their own mask mandates, Ricketts said both parties aren’t allowed to make that call. Only cities have authority to issue mandates, but they have to go through legal advice to make sure they are allowed to implement such a requirement, Ricketts said.
“Again, I encourage people to learn the rules around masking and oppose mask mandates,” Ricketts said. “The state will not approve that for local public health directors. Masks work, but they are just one tool.”
Ricketts has also said a vaccine should still be available in the next month, as long as it's approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Once it is available, it will still be distributed first to health care and long-term care employees, along with first responders. Then it will go to the more vulnerable populations before being distributed to the public.
When asked why he thinks the directed health measures he’s implemented so far haven’t worked (at least in some people’s views), Ricketts said education and awareness is still needed.
“We need all Nebraskans to be engaged,” Ricketts said. “One of my staff members was saying in their social gathering, there wasn't a widespread awareness that hospitals were in the conditions they were in. We need to get word out, educate people and get their help to slow the spread of the virus.”