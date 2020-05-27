Ricketts NDN
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will update Nebraskans about the spread of COVID-19 and how educational institutions are planning for the next school year during a one-hour NET News town hall meeting airing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.

Nebraskans are encouraged to pose questions to Gov. Ricketts, as well as the program’s other two guests — Dr. Andre Kalil, director of transplant infectious diseases at Nebraska Medicine and professor in the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine, and Matthew Blomstedt, Nebraska commissioner of education.

“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET. It also will be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook. The program will include subtitles in Spanish.

Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212. Both before and during the broadcast, questions may be submitted online at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.

They also may be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions also may be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.

