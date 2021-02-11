Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to keep following directed health measures and to get vaccinated at a press conference on Wednesday morning.
Ricketts, who was recently exposed to the virus, wore a mask throughout the conference.
“I am continuing to wear my face mask today. That is because a week ago, I was exposed,” he said. “We want people to really follow our quarantine rules.”
As of Wednesday, there were 240 COVID-related hospitalizations, Ricketts said. This is a major decrease from November, when their were more than 900 hospitalizations.
So far, the state has delivered 246,000 vaccine doses, Ricketts said. Nebraska is ranked No. 12 in the country for vaccines distributed for percent of the population.
Some people who receive the first dose of the vaccine haven’t returned to get the second, Ricketts said. Getting both doses is the only way to ensure full immunity from the virus, and about 4,300 people have yet to return for the second dose.
Ricketts invited Dr. Ralph Lassiter, senior pastor at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Omaha, to share his experience on getting the vaccine.
Lassiter said he received the first dose and planned on getting the second Wednesday. He stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Vaccination is the surest and safest way of ensuring what some refer to as herd immunity,” he said. “Unfortunately, some church folks and some people of color oppose taking the vaccine.”
Lassiter, who is Black, said he understands the mistrust some minority groups may have toward the vaccine, but that it’s important to put that aside.
“Our communities have been the hardest hit in the COVID pandemic,” he said. “The vaccine is our only line of defense.”
Lassiter said he also understands that some people intend to refuse the vaccine because of reports it was developed using fetal tissue. However, four out of six of the main vaccines (including the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines) do not use fetal tissue.
“God gave us science as a way of understanding the wonders of his creation. I believe that this vaccine is truly a gift from God,” he said. “The truth is, we can conquer this pandemic. You can do your part by taking the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you.”
Ricketts was asked when he thought things would return to normal.
“I think that there’s going to be a new normal when we get through this pandemic,” he said. “I expect we’ll be getting back to more normal the second half of this year, maybe this summer.”
For this to happen, people must get vaccinated, Ricketts said.
“It’s so important for everybody to get that vaccine so we can get through this pandemic,” he said.
RICKETTS ALSO signed a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month.
“It’s important to recognize the contributions African Americans have made to our state and our nation,” he said. Ricketts listed several notable Black Nebraska natives. He also pointed out that Black History Month was first recognized at the presidential level by Gerald Ford, a Nebraska native.
Lassiter thanked Ricketts for recognizing Black History Month.
“Thank you Governor Ricketts for your leadership and your recognition of Black History Month,” he said.