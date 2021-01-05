Nebraska seniors could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in the next two to three weeks, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press briefing Monday.
Any resident age 75 years or older can register to be vaccinated starting next week as part of Phase 1b in the state’s distribution plan.
The website and details are still being finalized, but vaccinations should become available for seniors through health care providers, clinics and pharmacies, said Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Ricketts said timing would vary depending on how fast vaccines were administered — something that he is expecting to ramp up after the state experienced a lag in vaccinations.
Ricketts said he “would like to see more vaccines go out more quickly,” but he understands the delays have been due to the holidays and late shipments.
As of Monday afternoon, 94,697 vaccine dosages have been distributed, but only 36,253 people have received a first dose. There are 107 people who have gotten a second dose.
“We expect as more people come back to work, that pace will pick up again,” Ricketts said. “I believe we are in the upper third of the states (for administration) and we will push to get more vaccines out.”
Ling said the state is still vaccinating priority groups in Phase 1a, which include health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.
Seniors will be the first to receive doses in Phase 1b, with first responders, educators and those in critical infrastructure next. But Nebraska also is working through the phased vaccination plan asynchronously, meaning some areas of the state might reach Phase 1b before others.
Ling said details are still being discussed on more widespread distribution, but seniors who don’t have internet access will still be able to register for the vaccine.
So far, .0072% of Nebraska’s population has been vaccinated. Ling said the number of people receiving doses should increase quickly.
“We expect the next two weeks to be very big weeks for Nebraska,” she said.