LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is wasting no time in seeking applicants to replace state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk in the Nebraska Legislature.
Flood, a Republican, won a special election Tuesday to fill out the remaining months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term representing Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. The election will not be certified until Friday, July 15.
But Ricketts announced Wednesday that he would start accepting applications from residents of Legislative District 19 wanting to fill the upcoming vacancy. The appointee will serve the remainder of Flood’s current term, which expires in early January 2025.
The appointee may have his or her first taste of legislative action this year if Ricketts calls lawmakers into special session on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
Nebraska, under legislation Flood introduced and shepherded to passage in 2010, currently allows abortions until the 20th week after fertilization. Ricketts has said he supports a ban on abortions, including in cases of rape or incest. But a proposed ban fell two votes short during this year’s regular legislative session.
During a press conference Wednesday, Ricketts said he plans on appointing an abortion opponent to replace Flood, given that he believes constituents in the district are also against abortion.
But opponents will need to find another vote for a special session to succeed.
Ricketts said Flood’s victory Tuesday over Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat and supporter of abortion rights, won’t have much impact on the likelihood of him calling a special session.
However, a Pansing Brooks victory Tuesday would have likely given anti-abortion lawmakers another vote in the Legislature.
Knowing that reality, some people, including Pansing Brooks’ husband, Loel Brooks, speculated that voters who otherwise would have voted for Pansing Brooks may have stayed home.
Ricketts said he still needs to talk with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln about a potential special session. Ricketts said he is considering the fact that the Legislature’s former attempt at an abortion ban failed, and that any future legislation should be clear about not including in vitro fertilization in the ban, which was a sticking point for some opponents.
District 19 represents Madison County and the southern portion of Pierce County. Applicants must have lived within the district for at least a full year, be registered to vote and be at least 21 years old.
Applications are due by the end of the day Friday, July 8. Ricketts said he was reserving the right to seek out additional qualified candidates.
Interested individuals may complete an application for executive appointment online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req. Applicants may include a cover letter, résumé and any additional background materials with their applications.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Questions about the application process can be directed to Kathleen Dolezal with the governor’s office at 402-471-2256 or kathleen.dolezal@nebraska.gov.