Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts discussed the state’s vaccination progression and the importance of medical device production at a Wednesday press conference.
As of Wednesday morning, the governor said, 552,000 coronavirus vaccines had been administered in the state. Nebraska ranks 18th in percentage of population who have received first-dose vaccines administered and 13th for second doses, he said. In addition, the governor said Wednesday that a recent study ranked Nebraska No. 1 in the U.S. for percentage of people age 65 and over who have been vaccinated.
Lori Snyder, chief information officer at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Tom Polen, CEO of Becton Dickinson & Co., each spoke at Wednesday’s press conference.
Snyder announced that the state is transitioning COVID vaccine scheduling functions.
The state and local health departments are making a collaborative data collection effort in which registrants will receive an additional email or two seeking information and updates.
After the state and local health departments receive the necessary information from registrants, the system will send out vaccination invites to people when their turn comes, Snyder said.
The scheduling system is being tweaked, Snyder said, so that people don’t have to use multiple websites to sign up or drive a lengthy distance from home to get vaccinated. Invitees will be able to select a specific date and time to get vaccinated. Vaccination invites will be sent to people based on where they are located on the vaccination priority list, she said.
“We don’t want Nebraska to be a lottery system; we want to be fair and equitable,” Snyder said. “We don’t want you to have to go from one site to another.”
To register for a vaccine, Nebraskans may visit vaccinate.ne.gov. Snyder said Wednesday that a Spanish language option is now available on the website for people to use. Individuals seeking assistance in other languages may call the state’s registration hotline at 833-998-2275.
Ricketts expressed confidence in the vaccine’s efficacy on Wednesday. The governor said a long-term care facility in the state recently saw a coronavirus outbreak during which 75% of the facility’s staff had already been vaccinated. Of the staff members who hadn’t received the vaccine, 40% became infected with the virus, he said, but not one vaccinated person was infected.
Polen, who appeared through Zoom at Wednesday’s press conference, spoke about the partnership between BD and Nebraska that enabled the medical device company to bolster its production during the pandemic.
Last July BD announced it would be making $70 million in upgrades to its four Nebraska manufacturing plants to corroborate a dependable amount of syringes and needles during the pandemic.
BD has devoted itself to increase its production of 7 billion syringes each year to 8 billion, Polen said. That amounts to an increase of about 2,000 syringes a minute.
The company, which already employed 3,500 Nebraskans, has added between 200 and 250 employees statewide to enable its nearly 13% production increase, said Heath Petersen, a plant manager at BD in Columbus.
Expansion efforts in Columbus are in the pipeline so the location is able to produce pre-filled syringes that are to be used later this year. BD also is expanding its Holdrege operation.
“A lot of partnerships in Nebraska are enabling us to do what we’ve been doing,” Polen said. “I’m extremely proud and honored to represent the associates of Holdrege and the rest of BD Associates in Nebraska. They’ve risen to the challenge, and they’ve also followed protocols to keep other associates safe in the workplace.”
Ricketts also provided an update on the state’s hospitalization numbers.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 131 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state, with 35% of hospital beds, 41% of ICU beds and 77% of ventilators available.