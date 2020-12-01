Like other long-term care facilities, Nebraska’s veterans homes have been a hotbed for COVID-19, with residents becoming restless and employees working overtime.
John Hilgert, Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs director, gave an update on the state’s four veterans homes, including one in Norfolk, during a press conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday.
Hilgert had COVID-19 back in May and considers himself lucky compared to seniors who struggle with the disease. He said it’s common in the state’s veteran homes for the virus to spread through health care workers who are unknowingly infected by others.
“I see what (COVID-19) means in a long-term care facility. ... Thousands of health care workers we have across the state may be exposed (and are) asymptomatic if you don’t take the precautions,” he said. “When this goes into a facility, it's usually from an asymptomatic teammate. Imagine the distress of the person whose chosen profession to help others brings that in — they are crushed.”
There are 48 COVID-19-positive residents in the four veterans homes located in Norfolk, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Bellevue, Hilgert said. The facilities have seen 15 COVID-related deaths since May.
Hilgert said the veterans homes have taken extra steps to help slow the spread of the virus in their own facilities.
Employees are tested weekly and are medically evaluated before arrival. Facilities have also retro-fitted HVAC units with UV lighting and increased indoor humidity, which are techniques believed to kill the virus, Hilgert said.
“When a staff member becomes positive or exposed, they have to leave the facility and self-isolate. That creates a hardship on the remaining staff members,” Hilgert said. “People like to say our health care workers have worked tirelessly since spring. I know that is supposed to be a compliment, but they are tired — they aren’t tireless.”
Ricketts also gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 data.
Nebraska has 896 hospitalizations, with 32% of staffed hospital beds available; 27% staffed ICU beds available; and 68% of ventilators available.
Ricketts encouraged residents who left their homes and traveled for Thanksgiving to get tested to slow virus spread. It will be a couple of weeks before the state’s COVID-19 data will include cases and hospitalizations caused by Thanksgiving gatherings.
“TestNebraska is a way to make sure you didn’t bring something back from your Thanksgiving holiday,” he said.
The current directed health measures, which were set to expire Monday, also were extended until the end of the year.
At the end of the conference, Ricketts answered several reporter questions. For the first time, Ricketts commented on the November election results and said he doesn’t think President Donald Trump will succeed in his remaining legal actions. He also referred to Joe Biden as “president-elect.”
“It seems unlikely, given the current losses that the president has experienced in court, that he's going to be able to overturn the results of the election,” he said.
Ricketts said he has not sent any messages to Biden, but instead he believes it would be up to Biden to take the lead in relations between Nebraska and the federal government, along with other governors around the country.