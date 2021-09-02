During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts urged that face masks have no place in schools, saying children are at no more risk of contracting COVID-19 than the ordinary flu.
Ricketts said the recommendations from national and local health officials to require masks at school is misinformation and the decision to wear one should be only up to parents.
“We don’t mask up kids for the flu — there’s no reason to mask them up for the coronavirus, they are not going to be at risk,” he said.
Ricketts said previous data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the COVID-19 isn’t deadlier than the flu, citing specific numbers from various CDC reports.
The flu season, which lasts about eight months, resulted in about 480 deaths nationally among those ages 0-17 in 2018-19, according to the CDC. In 2019-20, that number was estimated to be 434.
For the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 28, 2021, there have been 400 coronavirus deaths among those ages 0-17, according to the CDC.
But many health officials argue that it’s not only about students’ safety, but preventing the spread of COVID-19 to other people who might be more susceptible because they are unvaccinated or immunocompromised.
“Those people can go out and take measures to protect themselves. They are adults," Ricketts said.
Other countries are also not implementing school mask mandates, Ricketts said. He referenced the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, which actually recommends students not wear masks in classrooms.
He also cited a study from Sweden that said masks don’t make a difference with COVID-19 transmission, though Ricketts said he “did not read it.”
He reiterated that he is 100% against all mask mandates, including those implemented in larger districts like Omaha Public Schools.
“We have operated our schools how many decades not masking our kids during flu season,” Ricketts said. “(This) is what people decided as the best course.”
Other updates also were announced during Wednesday’s press conference, including information about hospital capacity and monoclonal antibody therapy.
Angie Ling, the state’s incident commander, announced that Nebraska would be resuming its hospital transfer center beginning Saturday, Sept. 4. All patients — COVID-19 and others — will be able to be transferred among hospitals around the state to conserve capacity.
The center will be available for hospitals to call 24/7. No out-of-state calls for patient transfers will be taken.
“Our medical staff is hurting something fierce right now,” Ling said. “We need them to have down time to recover and take care of themselves.”
Ling noted that all Nebraska hospitals are at 85% to 100% capacity, but because of a large increase of medical cases not related to COVID-19. Ricketts said as of right now, there’s no hard evidence for the increase — which is 40% higher than last year.
Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, also said monoclonal antibodies will now be available to a new group of people to prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The update allows someone who has had a close contact exposure to COVID-19 to receive the antibody treatment, which has been proven to be the second most effective tool to prevent hospitalization other than the vaccine, he said.
Recipients have to be at least 12 years old; at high risk of contracting COVID-19; and either fully vaccinated or vaccinated but immunocompromised.
“I just found out by the person in charge of ordering that we have 1,700 courses (of antibodies) available in the state,” Anthone said. “Supply is plentiful.”
There are 46 infusion sites around the state, and 241 infusions of the antibodies were given last week. People can visit covid.infusioncenter.org to find their closest infusion center.