During a Monday press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska schools are ready to welcome students back into classrooms as districts are preparing to open for the first time since shuttering doors in March.
Ricketts and Matthew Blomstedt, Nebraska department of education commissioner, discussed fall school plans during a press conference Monday, where both stressed the importance of getting students back to in-person learning.
The governor and Blomstedt said they believe school districts are ready after hearing about Grand Island Public Schools’ fall operations plans. In addition to several health and safety guidelines, the district is requiring everyone to wear masks and offering remote education as an option for parents.
“Do I believe schools are prepared to open? Absolutely,” Ricketts said. “We use that (Grand Island’s) example for one district with thoughtful planning; that’s a great model and why I’m confident schools are prepared to have kids back in classrooms.”
To make the upcoming year work, it will be important for administrators to engage staff and students for them to follow new protocols, Blomstedt said.
“It takes behavior changes to remodel this school year,” Blomstedt said. “Really review and communicate and where you find challenges, replan and adjust as you need.”
Blomstedt stressed that a lot of decisions will be up to schools, but districts should consider offering accommodations to parents, students and teachers who are uncomfortable with attending school this semester.
About 15% to 20% of most Nebraska families and school staff are concerned about being in the classroom, he said.
This is similar to results from a summer Norfolk Public Schools survey, where 26% of responding parents were either unsure or not comfortable at all with sending their child to the classroom this semester.
NPS announced its fall operations plan July 23, which includes four scenarios ranging from complete in-person learning to remote education depending on the COVID-19 risk level, which will be evaluated weekly.
Mask requirements also will vary, and there will be no remote learning option available for parents who are uncomfortable with sending their children to school.
As of Tuesday’s COVID-19 risk level, half of NPS students are still scheduled to attend the first day of school on Aug. 13 and half will attend Aug. 14 for intense training on protocols.
During Monday’s press conference, Blomstedt said schools are still working through reporting mechanisms when it comes to informing the community on a district’s number of positive cases. Schools should be able to publish general reports without identifying staff or students, much like a flu case report, he said.
Contact tracing and reducing virus risk is also crucial for schools, Blomstedt said.
“If there is a student who tests positive, contact tracing is a big part of it. I’m concerned if schools shut down instead of working through how to mitigate (risk),” he said. “Along with parents, I’m going to have an interest as well where schools are at. As we see schools that might be impacted, it might be helpful to track cases across the state.”
Ricketts was asked about the recommendation of health officials at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health that schools should consider staying closed when the number of COVID-19 cases in the community exceeds 50 per million population per day.
The university derived that threshold by analyzing 15 countries that reopened schools.
Ricketts said applying the threshold of 50 cases per million would be impractical.
He said, for example, that if that threshold were applied to the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, then two cases could shut down that district’s schools.
Ricketts said the state’s goal remains to keep the health care system from being overwhelmed. He said that as of Monday, 40% of hospital beds and 83% of ventilators were available.
While the state’s testing capacity through the TestNebraska system is increasing to accommodate the reopening of schools, Ricketts said he is working on a contract tracing program that will be implemented in the coming weeks.
He also wants parents to contact their school’s principals and district superintendents with concerns as the year progresses. Specific changes to back-to-school plans start on a local level, he said.
“We are asking parents to be patient and understand this is something we’re all doing for the first time,” Ricketts said. “There will be lessons learned as we go through this.”