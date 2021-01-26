More COVID-19 doses need to come from the federal government for Nebraska to rise in the ranks of states most efficient in vaccine administration.
Gov. Pete Ricketts assured during a Monday press conference that most health departments are using all of the shipments the week they receive them, but if the federal government ramped up vaccination supplies, the process would go a lot faster.
The state has been slipping in vaccination progress, from being among the top five states in delivering dosages per capita to decreasing to 19th. But this is because of the federal pharmacy program and local hospitals staggering vaccines, plus a lot of states ranked nationally are close in numbers, Ricketts said.
“Once we get through the federal pharmacy program and our hospitals, you are going to see Nebraska is going to perform very, very well,” he said.
Ricketts said President Joe Biden’s plan to set up 100 mass vaccination sites around the country won’t help Nebraska much. But he did commend Lincoln’s mass vaccination site at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, which at one time administered 2,400 shots in 24 hours.
“I don’t believe that 100 vaccination centers will make a difference. You just need to get us the vaccines so we can get people vaccinated,” Ricketts said about the federal government.
The state distributes vaccines based on population. As of Monday afternoon, 221,394 doses had been provided to health departments, but only 137,249 had been administered.
Ricketts reiterated that the majority of the gap is also due to reporting delays from the federal pharmacy program, which focuses on long-term care residents and employees.
There haven’t been any delays in receiving vaccines, but Ricketts said “demand has always been bigger than supply.”
Ricketts also noted in Monday’s conference that the percentage of hospital beds in Nebraska being occupied by COVID-19 patients dropped below 10% over the weekend. If the numbers stay under this threshold on average for seven days, most virus restrictions will be dropped.
As of Monday afternoon, 392 out of the state’s 4,069 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Ricketts said the state’s hospital capacity “remains robust” — 36% of hospital beds, 35% of ICU beds and 76% of ventilators are available.