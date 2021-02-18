Nebraska will continue to prioritize residents age 65 and older in its administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the state.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has directed health departments across the state to focus 90% of their vaccination efforts on this age group during Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, he said in a Wednesday press briefing.
The remaining 10% of distribution efforts are focused on first responders and corrections workers. Teachers, utility workers, grocery store employees and 18- to 64-year olds with high risk medical conditions also are included among Phase 1B vaccine recipients.
But the state will begin to focus on individuals in those categories once the 65-and-over, first responders and corrections facility groups have been vaccinated.
“Age is still the biggest factor in determining how at risk you’re going to be if you get the coronavirus,” Ricketts said.
As of Wednesday morning, about 87% of first-dose vaccines and more than 61% of second doses allocated by the state had been administered.
Thousands of Nebraskans who are eligible to receive a second dose haven’t yet done so, Ricketts said.
If somebody schedules an appointment to receive a second dose but is unable to attend that appointment because of unexpected circumstances, he said, they should simply reschedule their appointment for a second dose instead of assuming that opportunity was missed.
The state remains under 10% hospital capacity by coronavirus patients; as of Wednesday morning, the state had 185 active hospitalizations, 37% of beds, 39% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators available.