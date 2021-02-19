State officials remain optimistic that the general population will begin receiving vaccine doses in the next two to three months.
At a Thursday morning press briefing, Angie Ling, incident commander for the state, said starting next week, Nebraska would begin receiving shipments of Pfizer vaccines, which will include six doses inside each vial instead of five.
That alteration, coupled with the anticipated emergency use authorization request by pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, is expected to increase the number of doses per shipment by "thousands," Ling said.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Gov. Pete Ricketts in a recent phone call that Pfizer would increase the number of doses delivered by the end of March from 100 million to 120 million, the governor said.
Additionally, Nebraska is expected to begin receiving vaccines that will be able to be administered sooner upon arrival.
In most instances, the state must wait seven to 10 days before administering vaccine shipments to allow temperatures to stabilize. But that time frame, Ling said, will decrease as the state receives more shipments in the coming months.
Ricketts reiterated Thursday that the state would continue to focus on older age populations, first responders, homeless shelters and corrections workers during Phase 1B of administration.
The governor said the state’s vaccine distribution plan always targeted April or May as the start of general population vaccinations.
Felicia Quintana-Zinn, the deputy director for the Division of Public Health at the DHHS, said the state is finalizing plans for 50- to 64-year-olds to be the first general population recipients of the vaccine. Nebraska residents’ mortality data was assessed to make this determination, she said.
Nebraska is removing people with high-risk medical conditions from the current COVID-19 vaccine priority list as Ricketts keeps the state’s focus on inoculating older Nebraskans.
Quintana-Zinn also made mention that health departments were continuing to work through the Phase 1B priority groups “not including the comorbidities category.”
Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Ricketts, said in a message after the press conference: “Pre-existing conditions are no longer in 1B because our data shows that age has a bigger impact on deaths.”
Almost 83% of Nebraska’s deaths from COVID-19 are among people age 65 and older, state statistics show.
The governor announced Thursday that the state currently is expecting a backlog in shipments because of weather-related incidents happening in other states.
Nebraska is not the only state enduring a delay in shipments because of weather, he said, and it’s unknown at this time how soon the shipments scheduled to be delivered this week will arrive. The weather-related delays are not expected to affect the state’s long-term distribution plans, he said.
Coronavirus hospitalization updates also were given at Thursday’s conference.
As of Thursday morning, the state had 188 active hospitalizations. In addition, 34% of staffed hospital beds, 37% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators were available.
The seven-day rolling average of the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is at about 4.5%, Ricketts announced. The percentage of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients has remained under 10% since late January, which is when Ricketts downshifted the state from the “blue” to “green” phase in its COVID-19 response plan.
As part of Thursday’s vaccination updates, Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer for the state, provided an update on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s investigation regarding a Nebraskan’s death several days after receiving a coronavirus vaccine. The man, who was in his 40s, had several underlying health conditions at the time of his death.
The CDC had not released an official investigation report as of Thursday morning, Anthone said, but preliminary findings have revealed that the death is not related to the vaccine.