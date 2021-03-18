Many food and agricultural interests have rallied together to offer support and promote Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proclamation of March 20 as “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska, according to Nebraska Farm Bureau.
The declaration encourages Nebraskans to purchase and eat beef, pork, chicken, lamb and other meats, while highlighting the role of meat in a healthy diet. The proclamation supports Nebraska agriculture and consumer choice in response to “MeatOUT” Day, a promotion sponsored by activists working to end animal agriculture and meat consumption.
Ricketts signed the proclamation this week during an event at Frank Stoysich Meats shop in Omaha.
“Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry, and beef is our largest segment of production,” Ricketts said. “While meat is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat, there are radical anti-agriculture activists that are working to end meat production and our way of life here in Nebraska. I have designated March 20 as ‘Meat on the Menu Day’ to highlight the importance of meat in a good diet, as well as to provide an opportunity to support our farmers and ranchers.”
There has been widespread support for the proclamation, with such organizations as Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Pork Producers and the Nebraska Restaurant Association.
Steve Wellman, Nebraska director of agriculture, said agriculture continues to be Nebraska’s largest economic driver, supporting one out of every four Nebraska jobs.
“Agriculture delivers $21 billion in gross receipts to the state each year, while cash receipts to Nebraska from meat products alone account for $12 billion a year,” Wellman said. “The production of livestock for nutritious meats plays a large role in our food chain and our state’s economy.
“I want to thank Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and the many businesses that support them, and encourage them to continue their great work of raising and preparing safe, healthy meats for us and consumers across the world.”