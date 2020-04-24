LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced plans Friday to allow religious services again in Nebraska and to loosen other coronavirus restrictions in the Omaha area.
The changes will take effect May 4 under a series of new directed health measures.
One, which will apply statewide, will allow religious services, prayer gatherings, weddings and funerals to be held again, as long as households are separated by 6 feet of space and nothing is passed among participants.
Ricketts said restaurants, barber shops and other businesses could reopen on a limited basis under new health directives he plans to issue for some of Nebraska, including the Omaha area.
The directives also will allow tattoo parlors, barbershops, salons and massage therapists to reopen as long as patrons and the person serving them wear a mask.
Restaurants will be allowed to serve at 50% capacity with parties of no more than six, seated at least six feet from other tables. Bars and movie theaters will remain closed and people will not be allowed to sit at the bar in a restaurant. Self-serve buffets will not be allowed.
Ten regional public health districts in the state are included in the loosening. They generally are in areas with fewer cases of the coronavirus. Along with Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties, the districts included are: East Central, Four Corners, Loup Basin, North Central, Northeast Nebraska, Panhandle, Southeast and Southwest.
Ricketts said he will address Lancaster County in a later announcement. That county has a directed health measure that does not expire until May 6. The directives covering Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties were more pressing because they are set to expire on Thursday.
The governor made the announcement as he provided updates on pandemic-related issues one day after the number of confirmed cases passed 2,000 in Nebraska. The total hit 2,124 and the number of deaths reached 47.
The number of cases in Nebraska continues to climb the state sees outbreaks tied to meatpacking plants. More than 11% of tests now are coming back positive, reflecting the virus' spread. The rate of positive tests was less than 5% in early March.