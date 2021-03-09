Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed a number of topics during a press conference Monday morning.
E-30 fuel tested
Nebraska began an E-30 fuel demonstration project in 2019.
As part of the project, the state worked with the EPA to use E-30 in conventional, state-owned vehicles to find out what effect the fuel would have on non-flex fuel vehicles, Ricketts said.
In the test, 26 vehicles used E-10 or E-15 fuel, while 24 used E-30, said Rajib Saha, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The vehicles were monitored for one year.
“We haven’t found any negative impact on any of our vehicles,” Saha said.
This could be good for Nebraska’s economy and the environment, Ricketts said, as 35% of the state’s corn crop currently goes to ethanol production and wider use of E-30 fuel would reduce carbon emissions.
“Higher blends of ethanol help clean up the environment,” Ricketts said.
Roger Berry of the Nebraska Ethanol Board said the study could help convince automakers to design vehicles to use E-30 fuel.
Auto companies have the ability to make engines that are optimized to run on E-30, Berry said. But before these go into production, they need to know that current vehicles can run effectively on E-30, as the study suggested.
E-30 fuel is cheaper than E-15 by 5 cents per gallon, Berry said. So it also would save drivers money at the pump.
The possible increase in ethanol production could boost the state’s economy as well, Berry said.
“It would be huge to the state of Nebraska and the entire corn belt and the entire nation,” he said. “When agriculture’s doing well, the whole state is doing well.”
While increased ethanol production would mean more carbon emissions from plants, there are solutions to that problem, Berry said.
“There are very easy ways to collect that carbon dioxide,” Berry said. “We’re excited about the opportunities that are coming to make ethanol even more green than it is today.”
One plant in Nebraska is already capturing carbon dioxide, Berry said. That carbon goes to the production of dry ice.
Vaccinations continue
Nebraska has delivered more than 519,000 doses of the vaccine, with 90,000 vaccinated from Feb. 28 to March 6 alone, Ricketts said.
According to new CDC guidelines, people who have been vaccinated can meet together inside without masks.
Ricketts clarified that it takes 14 days for immunity to kick in after being fully vaccinated. After that, a person would not have to quarantine after being exposed to someone with virus.
So far, more than 200,000 Nebraskans have signed up to get the vaccine. That’s roughly 1 in 6 Nebraskans age 16 or older, Ricketts said.
On Monday there were 142 hospitalizations for COVID, Ricketts said.
“We have robust hospital capacity,” he said.
DMV expands online services
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has added a number of new online services.
These include:
— E-Fleet service: Businesses with 25 or more vehicles may register them with the state at one place online, even if they are registered in different counties. Previously, businesses had to either mail or personally visit every county treasurer where a vehicle was registered.
— Dealer E-Services: Dealers and insurance companies may issue vehicle titles electronically, instead of needing to mail to a county treasurer or have the purchaser complete the process themselves. This saves dealers, purchasers, county treasurers and customers time and prevents errors and delays in issuing a vehicle title.
— SR-22 electronic submission: Insurance agencies may submit information online, where it is updated in real time. An SR22 is a document that insurance companies provide to the DMV when a driver is seeking to reinstate a suspended or revoked driver’s license. Previously, insurance companies typically mailed this document, increasing the amount of time and cost of reinstating a driver’s license.
These new online services were developed in partnership with the state’s e-government service provider, NIC Nebraska.
“These new services demonstrate the ongoing effort of my administration to create more efficient and effective customer-focused state government,” Ricketts said. “This is another example of government working collaboratively with our industry partners to provide modern, innovative, and convenient ways to do business in Nebraska.”