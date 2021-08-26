Amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared a hospital staffing state of emergency.
The declaration came during a Thursday afternoon press conference in which the governor issued an executive order that will take effect Monday, Aug. 30, and run through the end of 2021.
The governor said Thursday marked his first time declaring a hospital staffing emergency, noting that the state will make adjustments in regard to extending the executive order as it needs to.
Two components coincide with the executive order, the governor said. One of those components includes the waiver of licensing requirements for hospitals, as well as the immediate authorization of retired or inactive health care professionals to practice.
The other component puts a directed health measure in place that limits elective surgeries in the “D” and “E” classes — which are surgeries that can be delayed 4 to 12 weeks or longer.
Ricketts’ announcement Wednesday comes on the heels of a considerable rise in hospitalizations across the state. Ricketts emphasized the steps being taken by the state are in response to a staffing emergency, not a COVID-19 emergency.
According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, 1,045 Nebraska hospital beds, or 25%, were available and 11% of the state’s hospitalizations were coronavirus-related.
When the state peaked in COVID cases in November 2020, 32% of hospitalizations in the state were virus driven.
“This is a staffing emergency; it does not allow us to waive laws in regard to COVID,” Ricketts said. “It’s very specific.”
A contributing factor to Ricketts’ executive order is the inability of the state to obtain help from traveling health care professionals, he said. Too many traveling nurses have been deployed to other parts of the country, leaving Nebraska in a bind when it comes to getting out-of-state help.
Ricketts also responded to questions about an ad the state listed last week seeking registered and licensed practical nurses. The ad included a “No COVID-19 vaccine mandate” notation.
Ricketts said that the state has made it clear that it’s up to the individual whether they want to get the vaccine. The recent ad is not to discourage people from getting vaccinated, he said.
"We’re not advertising to unvaccinated people; we’re hiring anyone who wants to be a nurse in Nebraska,” he said.
The response from health care professionals from the nurse-seeking advertisement wasn’t known to Ricketts on Thursday.
The governor briefly discussed vaccines and masks requirements as it pertains to schools.
While Ricketts is a proponent of the vaccine, he still doesn’t believe vaccines, or masks, should be mandated in schools.
“Children are no more at risk of fatality for COVID than the flu, and we don’t require masks for the regular flu,” he said. … “There isn’t anything that shows kids are at risk.”
Some Nebraska school districts have implemented mask mandates, but most rural school districts have made masks optional, at least to begin the school year.
Ricketts encouraged all Nebraskans to get vaccinated.
“Our best tool against the virus is getting a vaccine. The vaccines work folks,” he said. … They’re very safe, very effective. There isn’t a single validated case of a vaccine causing a death in the United States right now.
“COVID is never going away. This virus is going to be here forever, so we have to learn how to manage it.”