Gov. Pete Ricketts covered topics ranging from the coronavirus to human trafficking at a press conference Monday morning.
* * *
COVID-19 outbreak
Ricketts said 36% of the state’s hospital beds were open, along with 35% of the ICU beds.
The state did see a small increase in cases following the holidays, Ricketts said. However, Ricketts said he believes most people changed their plans, which kept the increase from being larger.
As of Jan. 9, 76,882 vaccine dosages had been administered, said Angie Ling of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“Nebraska is doing an outstanding job,” she said.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said the best way to get the vaccine is through one’s health care provider. And anytime someone is solicited about the vaccine, especially online, it is a scam.
Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to continue to take precautions against the virus, though.
“Hope’s is on the horizon with the vaccine, but we need to continue to be diligent,” he said.
Human trafficking
Ricketts declared January Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
“Here in Nebraska, we tend not to think about that, but it really is a modern-day form of slavery,” Ricketts said. “We may not consider we’re a trafficking corridor, but that’s how human trafficking happens.”
Ricketts said the Legislature had helped fight human trafficking by passing new bills that require increased penalties, longer statutes of limitation and civil remedies to victims.
While federal laws existed already, the state has been able to take a greater role investigating and prosecuting human trafficking.
“Because we now have a state law enforcing human trafficking, we’re now in the process of prosecuting those cases,” Peterson said.
He gave a special thanks to the Nebraska State Patrol and the child advocacy centers.
“It’s been very much a team effort, and we’re making some progress,” Peterson said.
Capitol attack
Ricketts was asked what his thoughts were on Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“I think it demonstrates that there are a lot of people who are skeptical of the election results,” he said. “I think it also demonstrates that there are a lot people who are unhappy about the way the country is going.”
Ricketts said he thinks a commission into election fraud would be a good idea, but he doesn’t doubt Nebraska’s results, he said.
“I had no concerns about the vote here in Nebraska,” he said.
Ricketts also was asked about possible protests or riots at the state Capitol in the near future.
“We will take the appropriate precautions here in the state Capitol,” he said. “I encourage anyone who wants to protest to continue to do it peacefully.”
When asked about Twitter’s decision to ban President Donald Trump, Ricketts defended the company’s right to do so.
“Twitter being a private company can set its own policies in regard to that,” he said. But he did caution that such actions could lead to more investigations and regulation.