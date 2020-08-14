Gov. Pete Ricketts commended Nebraska community colleges and Catholic schools for their preparation heading into the approaching school year during a Thursday education press conference.
Greg Adams, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA), and Jordan Engle, superintendent of the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island schools, discussed how the fall semester will look for schools around the state.
“Within two weeks, all six community colleges (in Nebraska) will be open, as close to normal as possible,” Adams said. “For several months, our college leadership have been meeting together with other higher education institutions, the health department. … We know we can open up, do business, be in-person and provide a valuable, productive education environment, and we believe we can do it safely.”
The NCCA’s top priority is ensuring 100% in-person learning for technical and vocational courses, Adams said. Because most of these classes are usually conducted in labs with hands-on work, its important to still have those students learning in the classroom.
Community colleges will try to have the remainder in-person classes when possible, but each school is implementing its own level of hybrid and remote classes, he said.
Only about 25% of courses will be face-to-face at Northeast Community College, which is part of NCCA, according to a previous Daily News article.
“What we know is we are going to have to be flexible,” Adams said. “In some cases, we’re front-loading curriculum, so we can push harder in the first few months in case something happens where we have to slow down at the end.”
Masks are required for everyone at all the schools, including Northeast. Every campus will have access to voluntary COVID-19 testing through TestNebraska.
NCCA schools also have reduced capacity in all dormitories and have provided spaces for staff, faculty and students to quarantine if needed.
Similar to community colleges, Engle said masks would be worn as much as possible in Grand Island Catholic schools.
“Students and schools will practice social distancing, with as much space as possible between students,” he said. “We will remain open for in-person instruction as long as the local health department deems safe to do so.”
Ricketts also updated Nebraska’s hospital capacity statistics during the press conference. The state currently has 36% of its hospital beds, 36% of its ICU beds and 80% of its ventilators still available.
In response to a question about a University of Nebraska statement announcing its commitment to the Big Ten Conference, Ricketts said he is in agreement with university leaders.
“I support them 100%; the Big Ten has been great for University of Nebraska,” he said. “Fans would like to see football games and so would I, but I agree with President (Ted) Carter and Chancellor (Ronnie) Green to stay in the Big Ten and keep that commitment.”
Ricketts said he’s been hearing reports of slow testing that’s provided at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and other locations through commercial labs. It’s been taking anywhere from 8-10 days for results to come back and, in some instances, 15-16 days, he said.
The state’s system, TestNebraska, used to average about two days before people received their results. Although this has slowed in the past few weeks — to an average of about 3½ days — it’s still a better system than commercial labs, he said.
“We encourage people to use TestNebraska,” he said. “We’re working to expand capacity in the lab and looking at ways to reduce that time, but it’s still a lot better than the others.”