Gov. Pete Ricketts warned Nebraskans about spreading COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving holiday at a press conference Monday morning.
Ricketts urged Nebraskans to keep family gatherings small for Thanksgiving.
“Please reduce the size of your thanksgiving gatherings,” Ricketts said. “Please continue to remember that we’ve got the virus out there.”
There were 976 people across the state who were hospitalized for the virus, four times the number on Oct. 1, Ricketts said. Currently, 30% of hospital beds are open right now.
If that number drops to 25%, stricter directed health measures will go into effect. That amounts to about 1,060 beds, Ricketts said. That means the state is less than 100 hospitalizations away from new DHMs.
“The next few weeks will determine if our hospitals will become overwhelmed,” said Dr. Gary Anthone.
Ricketts said new DHMs haven’t gone into effect already because of other health concerns.
For example, suicide numbers for people under 20 are double last year’s. Drug overdose deaths are also up, and cancer screenings are down, Ricketts said.
Ricketts continued to resist calls for a statewide mandate, saying they alone won’t stop the spread of the virus.
“Masks are an important tool to help spread the slow of the virus. Masks are just one of those tools,” he said. “Masks by themselves aren’t going to solve the problem. One thing by itself isn’t going to solve the whole problem.”
Ricketts said the state has no grounds to challenge local mask mandates, so long as the municipalities are acting legally.
“If those municipalities are acting within their legal authority, then we have nothing to challenge,” he said. “We encourage them to consult with their legal advisers.”
RICKETTS also took the time to thank public health workers as part of National Public Health Thank You Day.
“Everybody in public health has been working around the clock,” he said. “Please treat them with dignity and respect.”
Anthone said that without the public health departments, the state would be in a situation 10 times worse than it is now.
“Public health officials have played a critical role during this time. I would like to thank all our local public health departments,” he said. “They’ve been at this now since January, tirelessly, little if no time off, and they deserve our thanks today. They’re the cornerstone of our public health efforts.”
The capitol was to be lit up blue Monday in recognition of the public health workers, Ricketts said.