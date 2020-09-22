Nebraska educators will now have the opportunity to apply for COVID-19 temporary free housing, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in a press conference Monday.
The Nebraska Accommodation Project has begun offering housing for teachers and school staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 and live with a high-risk individual.
The project was originally created by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to house first responders, health care workers, correctional officers and other essential employees, Ricketts said.
“It was a project we put in place at the beginning of the pandemic as part of our six pillars to support the hospital system,” Ricketts said. “It’s been allowing people to find a place to go where they can be safe so they aren’t infecting someone else.”
School employees must apply to the program before they can be placed temporarily in hotel rooms free of charge. To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:
— Must be a Nebraska resident.
— Have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person.
— Have a lack of resources to find alternate housing for themselves.
— Live with a person with a high-risk medical condition.
Applicants are usually approved within 24 hours and are placed in a hotel room in about 40 minutes. The stay is for 14 days.
The state is using CARES Act money to pay for the hotel rooms so it’s free for participants.
“We were able to aggressively negotiate all of our rates and all of Nebraska has stood up to help each other; (many) hotels have come forward,” said Zidarta Winfrey, program coordinator. “For every one person we keep safe, we are sparing 10 infections.”
Gina Uhing, director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department (ELVPHD), also announced a new change to a directed health measure regarding student quarantines.
Now exposed students won’t have to quarantine if all parties were wearing a mask during the close contact — including both the exposed and the COVID-19 positive person.
Those exposed students will be allowed to return to the classroom and are asked to self-monitor for any developing symptoms. But if any party was not masked during the contact, the exposed student still needs to quarantine.
There’s a misunderstanding that students are exposed to COVID-19 just within the physical school buildings, Uhing said. In reality, most students have been identifying their close contacts occurring outside of school, in gatherings while not wearing masks.
“Schools can use stricter CDC guidance, but this keeps students in school while minimizing spread,” Uhing said.
Ricketts announced that hospital capacity is now at 37%, with 34% of the state’s ICU beds and 83% of ventilators available.
Ricketts also discussed the possible COVID-19 vaccine during Monday’s press conference. The federal government is requiring Nebraska to submit its plan for vaccine distribution by Nov. 1, he said.
Like mask mandates, Ricketts won’t be issuing vaccine mandates, although he encourages everyone to get the vaccine once it's available, he said.
Matthew Blomstedt, state education commissioner, said school requirements could be different. The department of education is discussing the possibility of requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before enrolling — similar to the normal required school vaccinations.
Blomstedt said he was satisfied with how schools had been managing COVID-19 for the past month.
“We haven’t seen too much of spread happening in schools, and that means our protocols are working,” he said. “We are watching the data; if we see we have room to do a little something different, we will. ... I’m starting to feel a sense across the state of comfort of what’s taking place.”