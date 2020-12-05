Long-term care facilities across the state will soon have the opportunity to incorporate essential caregivers, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in a press conference Friday.
The addition of these essential caregivers is in response to the need for increased interaction for residents as well as relief for staff at long-term care facilities.
Becky Wisell, deputy director of health licensure and investigations at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the provision of essential caregivers to Nebraska’s long-term care facilities would allow caregivers to observe and communicate important details regarding a resident’s condition and provide emotional support.
Since mid-March, visitor restrictions were put in place on nursing homes and assisted living facilities to help mitigate and limit the spread of COVID-19.
The department recognizes the unintended consequences of prolonged physical separation and isolation on a resident’s overall health and well-being, Wisell said. The essential caregivers ideally will work directly with individual residents for around three hours on days they are present at a given facility, she said.
Similar essential caregiver programs have been adopted in Florida, Indiana, South Dakota and Minnesota. Nebraska’s program will most closely resemble Minnesota’s plan; facilities will not be required to participate, and there is no set time frame in which a facility may join the program.
Individual caregivers will be required to sign a waiver at the designated facility in which their services will be used, and they must undergo training on how to properly don and doff personal protective equipment.
The caregivers also must have previously worked with a resident as well as having been previously trained to provide essential care. Residents must be consulted before decisions are made, and because of this, it could take time before facilities implement plans, Wisell said.
Jennifer Acierno, president and CEO of Leading Age Nebraska, said some facilities may begin adding essential caregivers as soon as this month, but it’s anticipated that most facilities won’t enact plans until early next year.
“Isolation has taken a toll on long-term care residents — mentally, physically and emotionally,” Acierno said. “This is a voluntary program that will allow providers to assess their specific situation. They are keenly aware of and supportive in helping residents experience normalcy in this environment.”
Ricketts stands firm
Ricketts fielded several questions about whether he would issue a statewide mask mandate, but he stood firm on allowing individual communities to make their own decisions regarding mask mandates rather than issuing a statewide enforcement.
Earlier this week, 10 teachers honored as the Nebraska Teacher of the Year over the past 15 years signed a letter to Ricketts urging him to issue a statewide mandate.
“You are aware of the research that resoundingly supports mask mandates,” part of the letter states. “You are aware of the grim statistics showing the rise in Nebraska cases and the precarious situation this rise places on our health care institutions. We are so very appreciative to all health care workers for their continued fight against this virus and its impact on our communities.
“You are now aware that your state’s most highly recognized teachers are asking that you make the decision to mandate mask wearing.”
When asked about the letter, Ricketts said he had not yet read it.
“Our schools are managing it the way they’re supposed to,” he said. “There are 245 school districts — some much bigger than others. Each district is putting in their own policies in regards to masking, so they’re doing the right things for students to space out. We’ve got the appropriate strategies at the school level and state level in regards to masking.”
As of Friday, Nebraska had seen a total of 134,710 total positive cases and had 845 COVID-related hospitalizations.