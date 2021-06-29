Nebraska’s coronavirus state of emergency will come to an end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, more than 15 months after it was first established during the rise of the pandemic.
During a Monday press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts also announced the end to other initiatives, including most executive orders and the TestNebraska program.
The coronavirus testing system will end on Saturday, July 31, although tests are still available at a number of other providers. The last day to get a test through the program is Sunday, July 18.
Ricketts stressed the importance of getting vaccinated for Nebraskans to get back to pre-pandemic life.
“Go get the vaccine, and if you have a question, talk to your health care professional — we’re returning to normal,” he said.
Consistent hospital capacity numbers are the main reason why the state of emergency is scheduled to end, Ricketts said. The state has recorded below 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations since May 15 and below 40 since mid-June. There were 27 active hospitalizations as of Monday.
Ricketts also highlighted some of the state’s other accomplishments during the pandemic. The Kaiser Family Foundation ranked Nebraska as the third-best state for people surviving COVID-19.
Ricketts said Nebraska was also the sixth-best state for keeping children in classrooms during the previous school year.
“That is the best way for kids to learn,” he said. “My expectation is that kids will be in classrooms in the fall, and there will be no masks or vaccines required.”
When asked if immunocompromised students and staff should still wear masks, Ricketts said schools need to have accommodations for those more at risk, but "they have always been at greater risk for other things like the common flu."
Ricketts said Nebraskans need to continue to take precautions, especially if they are unvaccinated, and to know that it will be impossible “to stop the virus.”
“We are winding down the pandemic — it is important to know the coronavirus is going to be with us forever,” he said.