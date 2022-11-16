Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced the appointments of Norfolk and area residents to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following area appointees are unpaid and subject to legislative confirmation:
— Health information technology board: Phillip James Vuchetich, Norfolk.
— Nebraska information technology commission: Leah Barrett, Norfolk
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to legislative confirmation:
— State comprehensive capital facilities planning committee: Barbara J. Gay, Columbus
— Corn development, utilization and marketing board: Deborah J. Borg, Allen
— Commission on Indian affairs: Kenny W. Mallory, Winnebago; Kameron L. Runnels, Niobrara
— Commission on Latino-Americans: Patricia Castro Rojas, Columbus
— Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy: Douglas J. Stratton, Hadar
— Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling: Susan E. Lutz, Norfolk