Women’s Empowering Life Line can set up a new treatment center, following a zoning change approved by the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.
The commissioners voted unanimously to change the zoning from one- and two-family residential to multiple-family residential on a property addressed as 306 Indiana Ave.
Donny Larson, executive director of WELL, said the organization intends to turn the house into a treatment center.
“We’re interested in changing the zoning for this property, so that we’re able to use this property for a residential treatment center for adults in the community,” she said.
The treatment at this facility would focus on women who have severe and persistent mental illness, along with substance abuse issues.
The owner of a neighboring property also spoke.
“I came here with the idea of opposing any type of zoning change that would allow multiple families to be allowed,” said Patrick Davis. “But, since that’s a single area and I’m aware of the WELL and what they do, I don’t have any opposition to that. This is a great organization.”
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Brandon Franklin, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith and Matt Gilmore.
Commission members absent: Dan Spray, Dirk Waite and Jacob Thone
Meeting lasted: 15 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Consideration of recommendation of the preliminary plat of Sunshine Park Addition.
— Approved a zoning change from R-2 (One and Two Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) on property addressed as 306 Indiana Ave.
— Approved a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 1600 N. Airport Road.