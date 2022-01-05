Local community nonprofits are more in need of support than in any other time in recent years.
Now shoppers can give back to the local community and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Hy-Vee.
Midtown Health Center has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program for January.
The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program is designed to give back to the local community with every reusable bag purchased. Every month at every Hy-Vee location, a local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of these special reusable red “My Heart” bags.
Midtown Health Center was selected as the January beneficiary by local store leadership at both stores in Norfolk. Midtown Health Center will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable red “My Heart” bag purchased at both locations in Norfolk during the month.
“This year has brought continued challenges to all of health care.” said Kathy Nordby, Midtown Health Center CEO. “But Midtown is fortunate to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local nonprofits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment. Local community support is vital in helping us serve more people and respond to the changing health care needs of our target community in Northeast Nebraska.”
Founded in 1999, Midtown Health Center works to provide medical, dental and behavioral health, as well as specialty services, at an affordable price to everyone in the Northeast Nebraska area.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.