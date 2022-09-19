Reunited at BarkBQ event

The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska’s annual BarkBQ on Sunday provided a reunion of sorts for several animals. 

West Highland white terriers Khloe (left) and Sugar reunite at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska’s annual BarkBQ on Sunday. Sugar is the mother of Khloe, who is 3 years old. The owners of both Sugar and Khloe found each other on Facebook and made plans to reunite their dogs at the shelter’s event.

BarkBQ

In the photo below, Garbanzo, a 7-month-old border collie greyhound, visited where he was adopted from at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska’s annual BarkBQ. Todd Deacon and Kayleen Klug of Norfolk are the owners of Garbanzo.

BarkBQ

Pictured below, Toby, a 3-year-old dachshund Rottweiler mix, enjoys the sunny weather at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska’s annual BarkBQ on Sunday.

BarkBQ

