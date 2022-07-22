A combination of traditional and fresh entertainment are on tap for the 2022 Pierce County Fair.
This year’s fair runs from Wednesday, July 27, through Sunday, July 31, at 622 N. Brown St. in Pierce and will include 4-H presentations and judging shows, starting with beef and companion animal competitions on Thursday morning and concluding with bucket calf and clover bud shows on Saturday.
A highlight of this year’s fair will be Extreme Bullfighting beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, an event that was wildly popular in its first year in 2021. Bullfighting is a point-driven physical contest between a bull and bullfighter. The more style, control and closer competitors are to a bull, the more points they’ll earn.
The James Lee Band from the Sandhills will perform in the beer garden after the bullfighting finishes.
A full slate of events and activities is scheduled for Saturday, including mud volleyball and a pedal pull during the day and Extreme Bull Riding at 8 p.m. Borderline, another Nebraska band, will perform Saturday night in the beer garden.
On Sunday, an ATV Rodeo and FFA Pig Wrestling will precede a demolition derby scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
New to the Pierce County Fair this year is a spray-can artist who will be on the grounds at select times Thursday through Sunday.
Two attractions that fairgoers have enjoyed in the past — an exotic animal display from the Horn T Zoo out of Monroe and Colors Da Clown — will return this year. Animal displays from the zoo will take place during select times Thursday through Sunday, and Colors Da Clown will offer balloons and face painting for children on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
“We always like to bring back popular things from the past, and we’re excited to see how they’re received,” Lauer said.
In addition to planning and operating this year’s Pierce County Fair, officers and directors have organized upgrades to the fairgrounds, including the addition of handicap parking, wheelchair access in the grandstands and LED lighting, Lauer said. The Rough Riders 4-H club also painted a horse barn that had been in need of improvements.
Daily tickets for admission to grandstand events are available, as are season passes that allow attendees to get into grandstand events every day.
Lots of work goes into planning the fair every year, Lauer said, so organizers are eager to see the long hours of organizing come to fruition.
“When it all comes together, and when the weather holds up and all goes well, it’s a great accomplishment for the community,” she said.
