NELIGH — State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton made a stop in Neligh on Friday to visit with members of his constituency.
At the beginning of Gragert’s four-year term in January 2019, Neligh and Antelope County were not in his district, but because of the redistricting that went into effect last fall, the entire county as well as the northern part of Pierce County moved to the 40th District, Gragert’s territory.
Thus, even though Gragert is not seeking reelection, he’s been meeting with people in Antelope County and northern Pierce County to let them know what he’s been doing as their representative.
Gragert said he’s concentrated primarily on the four areas upon which he campaigned for office: Reducing property taxes, helping disabled veterans, staying true to being pro-life and advocating for better water quality. Two of those causes come from the 40 years he served in the military (he was a medevac helicopter pilot for 23 of those years) and the 31 years he spent working for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Additionally, Gragert served for 30 years on the Creighton volunteer fire department and for 12 years on the Creighton school board. He stressed the importance of volunteering to help small communities thrive, and he credits his years of volunteerism along with his military service for giving him the right mentality to be an effective senator.
“I put my best foot forward to do what I can for Nebraska,” Gragert said. “When I campaigned, I knocked on a lot of doors, and I listened.”
He added that the military and marriage both taught him the need for effective communication. It was after retiring from the military and the NRCS in 2017 that Gragert decided to run for state office following encouragement from Sen. Tom Brewer of District 43.
Gragert praised his staff for all they’ve done to help him with his duties. He said each new senator is responsible for hiring his or her own staff, and he praised Kim Warneke Davis for her role as his legislative assistant.
During his time in office, he’s helped sponsor bills that correspond to his campaign promises. In January 2020, he introduced LB 770 to “provide for state park permits for disabled veterans and change nonresident fees for state park permits.”
Gragert explained the process a bill must go through before it can be signed into law by the governor.
“Seeing the system work how it’s supposed to work has been the most rewarding part of the job,” he said.
Gragert also has enjoyed seeing aspects of the state in a new light. He praised the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha as well as the upgrades that have been added to Boys Town. He toured a nuclear plant and Kingsley Dam on Lake McConaughy.
He hopes to see the town of Niobrara and the Niobrara State Park become tourist destinations to people all over the country.
“In the military, I spent time on all seven continents, and the sunsets and sunrises on the Missouri River by Niobrara rival any I’ve seen. That area of Northeast Nebraska is a gem.”
As candidates for his office begin making the rounds of the campaign trail, Gragert encourages voters to make the effort to get to know their representatives. He said that we’re surrounded by people with opinions, but “we don’t change our state with opinions; it’s through actions.”
“What I said I was going to do, I think I did.” Above all, Gragert values his integrity. “I arrived in Lincoln with my integrity, and I’m going to leave with my integrity.”