Mill and overlay work will start on portions Norfolk Avenue on Thursday and is expected to take four weeks.
This is the first section of city streets that will be resurfaced. The entire resurfacing project is expected to take four weeks, the City of Norfolk said in a press release. The city is working with the contractor to develop a detailed schedule for the work.
Milling on the Norfolk Avenue portion will begin Thursday and take about two to three days. The overlay is expected to begin Monday, Sept. 20, and also take about two to three days. Two-way traffic will remain during the construction process, but four lanes of traffic will be reduced down to two lanes until construction is complete.