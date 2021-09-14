Mill and overlay work will start on portions Norfolk Avenue on Thursday and is expected to take four weeks.

This is the first section of city streets that will be resurfaced. The entire resurfacing project is expected to take four weeks, the City of Norfolk said in a press release. The city is working with the contractor to develop a detailed schedule for the work.

Milling on the Norfolk Avenue portion will begin Thursday and take about two to three days. The overlay is expected to begin Monday, Sept. 20, and also take about two to three days. Two-way traffic will remain during the construction process, but four lanes of traffic will be reduced down to two lanes until construction is complete.

Tags

In other news

Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country’s Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The creature, an ancestor of the modern-day whale, is believed to have lived 43 million years ago.

Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy

Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — While legislators craft the details back in Washington, President Joe Biden is pitching his massive domestic spending package with a visit to a renewable energy lab in Colorado to highlight how the investments in clean energy in his plan would help combat climate change.

Census: Relief payments staved off hardship in COVID crash

Census: Relief payments staved off hardship in COVID crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The share of Americans living in poverty rose slightly as the COVID-19 pandemic shook the economy last year, but massive relief payments pumped out by Congress eased hardship for many, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the pote…

UK recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

UK recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. said Tuesday it will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 and other vulnerable people after an an expert panel said the boosters were needed to protect against waning immunity this winter.