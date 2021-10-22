Work continues on concrete street improvements throughout Norfolk. A portion of Taylor Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Repairs are slated for Taylor Avenue from Market Lane to 25th Street, and the closure should last around three to four weeks pending weather, according to a press release. The city asks residents to use alternate routes during this time.

This is part of the concrete improvement project that’s been underway since the end of September.

MILL AND OVERLAY work that began in September has been completed on a number of city streets.

According to a press release, work was completed on:

— Norfolk Avenue from Cottonwood Street to east of flood control

— North First Street from Benjamin Avenue to flood control

— Norfolk Avenue east of 27th Street

— 37th Street from Highway 275 to city limits

— Highway 81 both ways from Highway 275

— Highway 81 and Pasewalk Avenue

— Michigan Avenue from 13th Street to Glenn Street

— Norfolk Avenue from Seventh Street to First Street

— Seventh Street from Madison Avenue to Prospect Avenue

Remaining pavement markings and parking stripes through downtown will be completed by the City Street Department as the temperature allows.

The City of Norfolk  wants to thank citizens for their patience and driving safe through the work zones.

 More work in planned for the future and information will be released at a later date.

Questions should be directed to the City of Norfolk Engineering Office at 402-844-2020.

