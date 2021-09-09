Work will begin on mill and overlay projects on a number of city streets later this month.
Mill and overlay work will take place on:
— Norfolk Avenue from Cottonwood Street to east of flood control
— Highway 81 from Highway 275
— Patching on Highway 81 and Pasewalk Avenue
— Patching on Norfolk Avenue east of 27th Street
— 37th Street from Highway 275 to city limits
— North First Street from Benjamin Avenue to the flood control
— Norfolk Avenue from Seventh Street to First Street
— Seventh Street from Madison Avenue to Prospect Avenue
Construction will start Monday, Sept. 20, and is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete, the city said in a press release.
The city is working with the contractor to develop a detailed schedule for the work. Next week, city staff will be delivering more detailed information to businesses and residents along each of the overlay areas as the project unfolds.
This project includes milling off 1 to 2 inches of the existing pavement and installing new pavement. The new layer of asphalt is a maintenance measure used to help extend the life of the existing roadway.
Driving over the pavement after it has been placed is not advisable until after the contractor has finished rolling it, which is completed almost immediately after the pavement is placed. Driving on the pavement too soon may result in loose asphalt being kicked up onto your vehicle or create markings on the new pavement.
Residents are asked not to park on the street until the day after paving has been finished.
Alternate routes may be necessary during construction.