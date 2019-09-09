MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office called the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign a success.
Authorities participated in the recent campaign from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2.
“The first night we started strong with a checkpoint in the area of Broken Bridge,” said Sheriff Todd Volk. “My deputies and I had 34 contacts with three investigations for driving under the influence.”
Volk said his department made no arrest for DUIs at the checkpoint.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office did make four arrests during the campaign for driving under the influence and issued two citations for minors in possession of alcohol.
It also had 110 contacts during that time. The sheriff’s department did issue 10 citations for miscellaneous violations.