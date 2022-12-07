The 2022 class D2 state one-act championship went to Arnold High School for their performance of “Rosie the Riveter.” Runner-up honors went to Potter-Dix for their rendition of “Kochenderfer’s Dracula.” The Most Outstanding Technical award went to Chambers High School for “Schubert’s Last Serenade.”
The Best Actor award went to Gunnar Oleson of Potter-Dix for his performance of Dracula in “Kochenderfer’s Dracula," while Best Actress went to Ella Cool of Arnold for her performance of Mary Jane in “Rosie the Riveter.”
Class D1 performs this afternoon, beginning at 2:15 pm. Performances from classes C2, C1, B and A will follow tomorrow, Thursday Dec. 8, and Friday Dec. 9.