The 2022 class D2 state one-act championship went to Arnold High School for their performance of “Rosie the Riveter.” Runner-up honors went to Potter-Dix for their rendition of “Kochenderfer’s Dracula.” The Most Outstanding Technical award went to Chambers High School for “Schubert’s Last Serenade.”

The Best Actor award went to Gunnar Oleson of Potter-Dix for his performance of Dracula in “Kochenderfer’s Dracula," while Best Actress went to Ella Cool of Arnold for her performance of Mary Jane in “Rosie the Riveter.”

Class D1 performs this afternoon, beginning at 2:15 pm. Performances from classes C2, C1, B and A will follow tomorrow, Thursday Dec. 8, and Friday Dec. 9.

Tags

In other news

Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty

Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through — an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.

Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years

Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mendelson family would love to find the envelope where their father, Lee, scribbled some lyrics to jazz musician Vince Guaraldi's composition “Christmas Time is Here” for an animated TV special featuring the “Peanuts” gang in 1965.

Donors race to get generators, other aid to hard-hit Ukraine

Donors race to get generators, other aid to hard-hit Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces launched a military campaign against infrastructure in Ukraine nearly two months ago, they opened a front that carried the war along power lines, water mains and heating systems to homes, schools, offices and churches.