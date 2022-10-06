Red Ribbon Run

More than 150 local students participated in Saturday’s Red Ribbon Run at Skyview Lake in Norfolk.

The 29th annual Red Ribbon Run took place Saturday at Skyview Lake. The event is a 1-mile run to finish off Red Ribbon Week in the local schools. The Red Ribbon Run began with a drug-free pledge and continued with a run through the park. Volunteer high school cross country runners from Norfolk Public Schools escorted the 154 participants throughout the run.

Race winners included:

 

Girls division

Overall winner: Mercy Cann, Norfolk Catholic, 4:22.

6 and under: 1. Savanna Siegert, Sacred Heart, 5:55; 2. Vanessa Headley, Norfolk Catholic, 5:56; 3. Clara Waite, Bel Air, 6:09.

7-8: 1. Harper Muehlmeier, Bel Air, 5:33; 2. Avery Breuer, Montessori, 5:50; 3. Amelia Turek, Sacred Heart, 6:04.

9-10: 1. Brittany Salas, Norfolk Middle School, 5:00; 2. Berkley Werner, Washington, 5:24; 3. Kylvia Kastl, Norfolk Catholic, 5:26.

Boys division

Overall winner: Dominic Kastl, Norfolk Catholic, 4:03.

6 and under: 1. Jax Lind, Jefferson, 5:31; 2. Luke Reisenweber, Bel Air, 5:49; 3. Braxton Love, Sacred Heart, 5:52.

7-8: 1. Jack Manzer, Norfolk Catholic, 4:52; 2. Clayton Bargstadt, Christ Lutheran, 4:53; 3. Callen Tillotson, Montessori, 4:53.

9-10: 1. Zach Foster, Bel Air, 4:26; 2. Hunter Gordon, Norfolk Catholic, 4:51; 3. Tate Pinkelman, Bel Air, 5:00.

11-12: 1. Teddy Haake, home school, 4:04; 2. Dallin Foster, Norfolk Middle School, 4:20; 3. Blake Thoene, Christ Lutheran, 4:49.

