The 29th annual Red Ribbon Run took place Saturday at Skyview Lake. The event is a 1-mile run to finish off Red Ribbon Week in the local schools. The Red Ribbon Run began with a drug-free pledge and continued with a run through the park. Volunteer high school cross country runners from Norfolk Public Schools escorted the 154 participants throughout the run.
Race winners included:
Girls division
Overall winner: Mercy Cann, Norfolk Catholic, 4:22.
6 and under: 1. Savanna Siegert, Sacred Heart, 5:55; 2. Vanessa Headley, Norfolk Catholic, 5:56; 3. Clara Waite, Bel Air, 6:09.
7-8: 1. Harper Muehlmeier, Bel Air, 5:33; 2. Avery Breuer, Montessori, 5:50; 3. Amelia Turek, Sacred Heart, 6:04.
9-10: 1. Brittany Salas, Norfolk Middle School, 5:00; 2. Berkley Werner, Washington, 5:24; 3. Kylvia Kastl, Norfolk Catholic, 5:26.
Boys division
Overall winner: Dominic Kastl, Norfolk Catholic, 4:03.
6 and under: 1. Jax Lind, Jefferson, 5:31; 2. Luke Reisenweber, Bel Air, 5:49; 3. Braxton Love, Sacred Heart, 5:52.
7-8: 1. Jack Manzer, Norfolk Catholic, 4:52; 2. Clayton Bargstadt, Christ Lutheran, 4:53; 3. Callen Tillotson, Montessori, 4:53.
9-10: 1. Zach Foster, Bel Air, 4:26; 2. Hunter Gordon, Norfolk Catholic, 4:51; 3. Tate Pinkelman, Bel Air, 5:00.
11-12: 1. Teddy Haake, home school, 4:04; 2. Dallin Foster, Norfolk Middle School, 4:20; 3. Blake Thoene, Christ Lutheran, 4:49.