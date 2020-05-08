It won’t be in time for Mother’s Day this weekend, but starting next Wednesday, limited reopening of dine-in services at restaurants will be permitted.
The less restrictive health measures for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) also will allow for the limited reopening of salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and massage therapy services, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office. The new measures will be released next week for Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties.
Also, the per room/space child care limits will increase from 10 to 15 children (subject to the usual child-to-staff ratios).
As of Friday night, Madison County had 243 confirmed COVID-19 positive tests.
“Most of our mass testing results have come in, and I feel comfortable with beginning the process of relaxing the directed health measures in this district sooner than the original May 31st deadline,” said Gina Uhing, ELVPHD health director. “Thank you to everyone for their contributions in helping to flatten the curve in Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties. I ask the public to be prudent as the measures become relaxed, as we all want to continue making forward progress on the road to recovery in this area.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said he sees this as “a reasonable first step in getting back to business.”
“Area residents have done very well in the work of slowing the spread and mitigating the impacts of outbreak,” he said in a news release. “I’m confident we’ll continue to do so, as it’s all the more important that we retain a sense of vigilance about protecting our health and the health of our neighbors.”