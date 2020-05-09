Restrictions remain this weekend for church services

Starting Wednesday, the less restrictive health measures for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) district will allow for the limited reopening of dine-in restaurants, salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and massage therapy services, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office.
More details on the new measures will be released next week for Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties.
For this weekend and, for many, through the end of May, many church services, however, are continuing to have services only online.
Guidance released last week for reopening places of worship after weeks of restrictions includes that “family groups” should sit 6 feet apart from others and bring their own hymnals and sacred books. Doorknobs, seats and restrooms should be sanitized between services, and there should be no passing of collection baskets or shaking or holding of hands. Also, no doughnuts and coffee after services, and no receiving lines at scaled-down weddings and funeral services.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said he sees this as “a reasonable first step in getting back to business.”
“Area residents have done very well in the work of slowing the spread and mitigating the impacts of outbreak,” he said in a news release. “I’m confident we’ll continue to do so, as it’s all the more important that we retain a sense of vigilance about protecting our health and the health of our neighbors.”
As of Friday night, Madison County had 249 confirmed COVID-19 positive tests. Two weeks ago, the county had 50 positive tests. The biggest one-day spike came this week with an increase of 49 from Tuesday to Wednesday, but in the two days since, the county saw an increase of seven positive tests.
Elsewhere in Nebraska, under relaxed measures, hair salons, barber shops and nail salons have been allowed to open with small numbers of customers and masks for all. Dentists also are able to see regular patients again, and churches can meet for group services.