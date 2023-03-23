COLUMBUS — It started with the friendship between Gerard Preister and the late Ted Jungerman.
Jungerman, who died in the 1980s, owned three Allis-Chalmers tractors. When he died, he left them to Preister, and he has done Jungerman proud.
Preister, 92, lives in Columbus but once farmed the ground south of Lindsay.
His son, Mike, runs Preister Ag Supply, and Preister’s sons also farm the ground. Preister houses his tractor collection there, as well as three more he keeps at his acreage about a mile away.
The 15 Allis-Chalmers tractors are a reminder of his friendship with Jungerman.
“He lived almost across the road from me, and he kept two of them stored, but this one had a hay sweep on it,” Preister said of the 1941 model he has restored.
“A little tree grew up around it, and there were other people who had Allis-Chalmers tractors, and they started borrowing parts off it,” he said.
Parts and wheels were missing, but Preister decided about 10 years ago to fix it up.
“We went down with a trailer and a loader and we picked it, put the trailer underneath it and hauled it to the shop,” he said.
There were mice and dirt in the transmission, but he and another friend, Larry Dohman, cleaned it up and fixed it up.
He also received 1942 and ’43 models from Jungerman, which he has restored.
That was enough to give Preister the bug to collect more tractors. Preister said he’s done now since collecting meant traveling to auctions in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas or finding them online.
The tractors range from 1938 to 1963, which was the last one he bought. He also found a 1960 mower that was sold by Montgomery Ward.
“The hardest one I had to find was a garden tractor,” he said. “I don’t have the cultivator; a single-row cultivator would mount on the front,” he said.
Preister said the chase of finding the tractors was the most fun, and he enjoyed collecting them thanks to Jungerman.
He said the 1941 is his favorite because “it was his (Jungerman’s) tractor.”
“He didn’t have any family around here, and they weren’t really worth much at the time,” Preister said. “Whenever he needed to go to the doctor or the VA hospital, I would take him. He kind of became one of the family. We’d invite him over all the time.”
Dohman painted most of the remodeled tractors, and Preister painted some.
Allis-Chalmers is no longer in business, making the collection even more valuable.
The company ran into financial difficulties in the 1980s and was forced to sell many of its business lines. Allis-Chalmers closed its doors for good in 1999, just under 140 years after E.P. Allis’ first foray into Milwaukee’s industrial expansion.
Over time, Allis-Chalmers sold out its interest in all these partnerships and finally dissolved in 1999. However, even today, engines built by Allis-Chalmers continue to power factories and power plants all over the world, and collectors prize vintage Allis-Chalmers’ orange tractors.
Preister grew up around Cornlea where his father, Joseph, farmed, and his grandfather, Gerhard Preister, lived in Humphrey, and he moved to the farmstead south of Lindsay in 1953, renting it until buying it in 1960 with a $5,000 down payment.
Preister didn’t start with the orange tractor. Preister said he farmed first with Internationals, then switched to John Deere because they were easier for his four boys to learn to operate.
His sons are Tim, who lives in Columbus; Alan and Dan, who both live in the area, and Mike.
Gerard Preister still spends most days at the farm.
“My doctor told me I can putter, but don’t do much lifting,” he said.
“There are people with bigger collections, and John Deeres are worth more, but that wasn’t my idea, this was a personal friend who had them, and that’s why I got started,” he said.