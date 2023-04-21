LINDSAY — Lindsay’s pond restoration project could begin this fall. Members of the village board of trustees approved an amendment from the original concept for the final design, bidding, construction services and the grant contract during a meeting earlier this month.
Board chairman Fred Hoefer signed the grant contract with Nebraska Environmental Trust for funding support of $281,500 for the project.
The board also approved paying JEO Consulting Group $57,700 for the amendment for the final design, bid process and construction services for the project.
Dennis Stille of JEO Consulting Group was on hand to discuss the project.
He explained the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District had committed $50,000 to the project, with $25,000 paid this year and $25,000 in 2024.
Also, Nebraska Game & Parks will pay $50,000 to stock it with fish.
The total cost of the project is $492,845, with the village responsible for $111,000, which includes the preliminary work.
Stille said construction would take about 120 days and would be completed in the spring of 2024.
The pond, which is located at the intersection of Highway 91 and Elm Street, has had erosion issues since about 2019 and has problems with silt, and the clay liner is leaking.
Stille said JEO talked to the village about applying for the Nebraska Environmental Trust grant, which was recently approved.
The grant funding will help restore the pond, get it re-dug and enhance the habitat.
Stille said the plan is to include artificial habitat and gravel beds to help control aquatic vegetation. Additionally, a spawning habitat for the fish will be provided, digging it out to its original 8-foot depth and bringing in extra clay to rehab the clay liner and sealed so it doesn’t leak.
He said there was significant fish kill around 2019.
“So the pond is too shallow, and it gets warm, it gets algae grub that dies and uses up the oxygen in the pond because it’s decomposing and there’s no oxygen for the fish, they die, and it’s just a cycle.”
Stille said the project also would include an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking pad, a trail around the left side of the lake and stabilized shoreline.