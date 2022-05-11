Two Norfolk restaurant owners will advance in the race for the Ward 4 seat on the Norfolk City Council.
Andrew McCarthy, owner of District Table & Tap and District Event Center and co-owner of The Office Bar, all in downtown Norfolk, and Zach Steiner, owner and operator of Culver’s in Norfolk, were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary. The two will now advance to the general election in November.
McCarthy, the incumbent, was appointed to the Ward 4 seat in August 2021, after the resignation of councilman Fred Wiebelhaus. At the time, the business owner said he brought new perspective to the council as a business owner in the service industry.
Seeing the results of Tuesday’s primary, McCarthy repeated that sentiment: “We provide a different outlook on different things. Day to day is a new challenge. You never know what you’re going to get. ... Things pop up out of nowhere and you have to be prepared for anything. We both have things that pop up out of nowhere and can take those challenges head on.”
On Tuesday, McCarthy picked up 344 votes while Steiner picked up 271. Michele Sanchez gathered 93 votes at the poll.
Having been appointed to the council previously, McCarthy said he did not know what to expect going into Tuesday’s primary because he was facing two highly qualified people in Steiner and Sanchez.
“I thought it was going to be closer than it was,” McCarthy said before adding that he is grateful to those who came out to the polls to support him.
Moving forward, McCarthy said he believes it is important the city council sees through to fruition projects that already are underway and that decisions and progress are made with greater efficiency.
“Growth of the city affects everything — water, sewer, police, everything,” he said. “So circling back, we need to make sure they have what they need to succeed. When you have a lot of growth, the city needs to support that growth.
His challenger, Steiner, has not held public office before but said he feels it is everyone’s duty as a member of the community to get involved. Steiner said he thinks it’s great to see two restaurant owners advance to the November ballot and echoed McCarthy’s sentiment on what strengths they could bring to the council.
“I think we’ll each bring a unique set of views and opinions,” he said. “Anytime you can get a business owner in a position in the public sector, I think we can bring some thoughts and ideas that maybe others don’t recognize.”
Steiner said when he heard that he was one of the candidates advancing in the election, he was encouraged and humbled.
“I’m thankful for everybody that came out,” he said. “It was a roller coaster of emotions, that’s for sure.”
Moving forward toward November, Steiner said he would continue to focus on what works and would be “hitting the pavement” and talking to the people of Ward 4 and hearing what they have to say.
Steiner said he believes the biggest issues for the city to focus on right now include making sure the street and park projects are done and done correctly.
“Johnson Park is a big project, and I think that would be a huge benefit to the entire community,” he said. “I want to make sure it’s taken care of so the longevity is going to be there so multiple generations can use it.”
Sanchez, who had run for office before the 2022 primary, previously had told the Daily News she decided to run again because she is someone who likes to listen and is a hard worker who makes good choices. Tuesday’s loss did not deter her as it gave her “a little practice” for a future run for office.
“The window is not closed. There’s other opportunities to go for. I’m not a quitter,” she said. “I’m a fighter.”
Sanchez said she was thankful for those who did cast their ballot for her. While she wishes both of her opponents in the primary well, Sanchez said she would endorse Steiner heading into the general election.
“I believe in Zach and that Zach will be the voice of the people,” she said. “I like Andrew. I’ve known him for years, but I think he’s more into the business part of it than standing up for the people.”