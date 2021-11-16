Cravings for warm fry bread and Indian tacos now can be satisfied with a trip to the mall.
Watecha Bowl — a restaurant that serves traditional Lakota fare — opened its newest location in the food court at Sunset Plaza this week. It is the business’ second location in what could be described as a seven-month whirlwind for owners Lawrence and Sophie West.
“Honestly, I legitimately thought that I was in South Dakota, like I would just be on my street corner, selling my Indian tacos,” West said of the simple expectations he had when he and his wife began Watecha Bowl as a food truck in Sioux Falls. “(I thought) maybe I run the food truck for a couple of years and then I sell it.”
But after only about three weeks running the food truck, the Wests found themselves with customers lining up on the block waiting to buy their products and, eventually, gaining attention from national media outlets.
“It spiraled from there,” Lawrence West said.
West said he’s always been a natural entrepreneur. He has a professional background in restaurant management. His early experience as a business owner came in the form of a custom T-shirt company that later was converted into a retail store that featured Native American products.
The first Watecha Bowl opened in Sioux Falls in April. The opening of Norfolk’s location will be followed in a few months by the start of an additional location in Phoenix, Arizona, in January.
“In seven months, we went from the local mom and pop in Sioux Falls to a national brand — Phoenix, Arizona, in January — and we have a number of franchise contracts out,” West said. “There’s no telling where we’re going to go.”
Franchise locations are only the tip of the iceberg. West said they are gearing up to transform a 12,000-square-foot piece of commercial real estate they secured at Freeman, South Dakota, in August into a Watecha Bowl product development and manufacturing facility, which will allow the company to get into sales of products like premade and take-and-bake meals and dried flatbread mix, as well as manufacturing and sustaining products for their restaurants.
West said the business is in control of its own supply chain, including the buffalo and beef used in its products, which is cut and seasoned to the restaurant’s specifications. The manufacturing facility, he added, will utilize solar power as its energy source.
“We’re going to go green with it,” he said.
West said there is no fear of hard work and no fear of risk as they have moved forward with their vision for Watecha Bowl. Throughout their business endeavors, West said he and his wife have remained debt free, never taking a loan, tribal grant or pandemic relief funds.
“We started this journey with $400 to our name and legitimately strained. We take capital, make our next investment. Anything that has a Watecha Bowl logo on it — we own it,” he said.
The menu is inspired by family recipes and the food sold at powwows and includes items like Indian tacos and fry bread, soups and an extensive buffalo menu.
“Our powwow lemonade, it’s commonly known on the powwow circuit,” West said. “Back in the day when I was a kid, there was one guy, and he was at every powwow with his stand and his little thing, and he made every glass. Things like that we just put a spin on and carry on.”
West said there are restaurants out there that highlight Native American menus, but “as far as restaurants that highlight a full Native American menu that’s their specialty, we’re the only one, bar none, in the world.”
Watecha Bowl in Norfolk will be open during the same hours as Sunset Plaza Mall.