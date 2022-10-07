The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite’s resignation.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will hear from Erik Wilson, director of student services and safety for NPS, about the district’s school resource officers.
— The board will consider the resignation of Mark Claussen, NPS psychologist, who will be leaving the district at the end of the year.
— The board will have an executive session.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Accept the resignation of board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite.
— Approve the addition of a third school resource officer.
— Approve the 2022-23 emergency operations plan.
— Approve the career and technical education courses for the high school that includes: Computer Science Principles, Computer Science A, Digital Design, Foundations of Web Design and Culinary 2.
— Approve the addition of the Holocaust and Genocide Studies course as an elective for 11th and 12th graders.
— Appoint one board member to serve as the voting delegate at the Nebraska Association of School Boards Assembly Delegate.
— Recognize the Norfolk City Education Association as the exclusive bargaining agent for the district’s nonsupervisory certified staff for the 2024-25 contract year.
— Approve the second reading of board policies 1000-1120 related to community relations.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Oct. 27, at noon.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.